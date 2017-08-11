National Affairs by Claire Hoy — Hypocrisy revealed for all to see

August 11, 2017 · 0 Comments

Oh my.

Even Saint Justin, it seems, slips up from time to time.

There he was, basking in the unbridled adulation of the left-leaning propagandists from the Rolling Stone — which published a piece on our prime minister that should make even his fans wince — when he was asked about his much-heralded publicity stunt, i.e. his charity boxing match with ex-senator Patrick Brazeau.

Brazeau, you may recall, got into a pickle with the law and was one of those senators being flayed by the Liberals and NDP — during the Mike Duffy so-called scandal — and finally walked out the door to another life.

But before leaving the senate under a cloud, Brazeau, way back in 2012 before Trudeau became our prime minister, lost a charity match to then Liberal MP Trudeau, giving Saint Justin a seemingly endless stream of favorable publicity, pretty much the sort of thing he continues to enjoy from the fawning media.

While major gas and oil projects which would employ many thousands of well-paid workers — including many indigenous people — pack up and leave the country because of the unrelenting anti-corporate bias from British Columbia and, alas, from the Liberal government as well, Trudeau continues to bask in the glory of his frequent selfies and political tinsel.

And so it was that the Rolling Stone — which has been widely discredited lately after publishing major stories that turned out to be, how shall we say this? — ah, fake news perhaps? — decided that to placate their unbridled hatred of all things Trump they would interview our man and present him as the savior of the western world.

The early reviews of the piece by most of the Canadian media were over-the-top glorification of our man — after all, despite the engrained liberal strain of anti-Americanism among the chattering classes, the fact is, when Americans pay attention to us they tend to get quite excited about it.

Had the magazine been knocking our prime minister — not that anyone could ever legitimately be critical of him, of course — we would have witnessed the usual outrage about the Ugly Americans using their bully pulpit to malign us.

But since the article was unreserevedly pro-Trudeau, well, it surely was a wonderful feather in our national cap.

But then a funny thing happened on the way to Gloryland when some Canadian Native leaders took considerable — and fully justified — umbrage at Trudeau’s depiction of Brazeau in the aforementioned charity boxing match.

Here is what he said about Brazeau:

“I wanted someone who would be a good foil, and we stumbled upon the scrappy tough-guy senator from an Indigenous community. He fit the bill, and it was a very nice counterpoint. I saw it as the right kind of narrative, the right story to tell.”

As Fr. Raymond De Souza asked in a National Post column last week, “What ‘counterpoint’ and ‘narrative’ did Brazeau provide in Trudeau’s eyes?”

“It’s unlikely that Trudeau had foremost in mind the image of a fabulously rich white man pummelling an Indian. It is remarkable, though, that the progressive press has generally overlooked that Trudeau’s ascent from junior celebrity to senior celebrity was achieved by beating an Indigenous man into submission for the amusement of well-heeled benefactors at a charity event.”

As several senior Native leaders have noticed, Trudeau’s deliberate — and partisan political — choice of Brazeau clearly played into poor stereotypes of Indigenous men — Brazeau, the media reported, was behind in child support for his four children by two different mothers, for example — and, added De Souza, made a perfect “foil.” The pampered son of privilege would demonstrate his toughness against a streetwise ruffian in the ring.

“That he thought an Indigenous man was ideal for that ‘narrative’ does undermine his sincerity when he wears his Haida on his sleeve or, to be exact, tattooed on his arm.”

It is true, that faced with anger from Indigenous leaders — after all, he’s supposed to be their best buddy and greatest hope — he did offer a weak apology, but that was only after his hypocrisy was revealed for all to see and even some of his media cheerleaders had taken notice of their man’s indiscretion.

Watching Trudeau strut his superficial charm across the world stage — and basically escaping criticism of his many failures and broken election promises — your correspondent is reminded of that old country song: “Lord it’s hard to be humble when you’re perfect in every way.”

