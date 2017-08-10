MAJOR INJURIES IN HOUSE FIRE
August 10, 2017 ·
The Ontario Fire Marshal and Caledon OPP are involved in the continuing investigation of a house fire Wednesday on Castlederg Sideroad, just east of Humber Station Road. Police report a man was taken to a trauma centre with major injuries. A 23-year-old Caledon resident was charged with arson causing damage to property. Police are asking anyone with information on the fire to contact them at 905-584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.
Photo by Bill Rea