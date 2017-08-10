Walkers out on runway to support Bethell Hospice

After 55 years of service to the Roman Catholic Church and the people of Ontario, Mount Alverno is closing its doors. There will be an ...

The Great War Flying Museum will be hosting Ground to Sky; The Great War in Motion this Sunday (Aug. 13). It will be at the ...

Prospects are looking good for a successful bazaar Aug. 12, at St. James Church, 6025 Old Church Rd. in Caledon East. The bazaar will be ...

Great music will be coming to Belfountain over the next couple of weeks. The fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival, hosted by the Belfountain Heritage Society, ...

There will be a performance at CrossCurrents Café in Bolton tomorrow (Friday) night, and it will mark a milestone. It will be the 50th evening ...

Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) is reaching out to the community for help with their 2017 Wheels for Meals Lottery. “This is our main fundraiser ...

THURDAY, AUGUST 10 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...