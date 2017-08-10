General News

Walkers out on runway to support Bethell Hospice

August 10, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
It was a nice night for a walk, so that’s what about 125 people did last Thursday.
The event was the fourth annual Light Up the Runway, with participants walking the length of the main 3,500-foot runway at Brampton Flight Centre, raising money for Bethell Hospice.
Event Coordinator Daphne Parsons reported Tuesday the final figure on the amount of money raised had not yet been compiled, but it looked like it was in the area of $25,000 to $26,000.
“It’s great to see all of you come out,” Parsons told the crowd before they headed out to the runway, reflecting that the weather had been something of a concern earlier in the day. “Somebody up there likes us.”
Parsons also thanked the sponsors for the event, such as the Rotary Club of Brampton, which operated a barbecue, Scotiabank, Peel Mutual insurance, Thomas Carberry Insurance and Meadowvale Cemetery.
She also pointed out many of the staff and members of Brampton Flying Club contributed to the effort.
“We’re all here for a very good, worthwhile purpose,” Club President Allan Paige remarked.
He also reflected on how the event has grown over the last four years, commenting it’s raised about $90,000 over that period. That is the result of a lot of support from the community and the club.
“This is growing every year,” he declared.
Paige also praised the efforts of Parsons.
“She has been the inspiration for this for the past four years,” he said.
Bethell Hospice Foundation Board member John Sanderson expressed appreciation for the turnout, pointing out government only covers about 60 per cent of the agency’s funding. That means the foundation has to raise about $1 million annually to keep the doors of the Inglewood facility open, and provide care at no cost.
He added it’s community events like last week’s that go a long way to meeting the fund-raising goal.

Mayor Allan Thompson cut the ribbon to start last Thursday’s fourth annual Light Up the Runway event at Brampton Flight Centre, in support of Bethell Hospice, accompanied by John Sanderson of the Bethell Hospice Foundation Board, Councillor Johanna Downey, Brampton Flying Club President Allan Paige and Councillor Doug Beffort.
Photo by Bill Rea

There were more than 100 people out last Thursday night to Walk the Runway.

A number of groups formed teams to take par in the event. Those representing the Great War Flying Museum included Trishul Solanki, David Johnson, John Weatherseed, Natalie McHaffie, Mike Jacob, Geoff Dilley, Peter Foster, Maggie LeBlanc, Steve Lym and Jennifer Lym.

Scotiabank was one of the sponsors of the event, represented by Danila Maric, Mollie Cavan, Sharon Savini and Sara Morganelli.

Event Coordinator Daphne Parsons welcomed everyone to the walk the last Thursday.

The local group Kontakt, consisting of Andrew Boettger, Matthew Boettger and Mitchell Greenham, provided music in the hangar before the walk.

There were lights lining the runway for last Thursday’s walk, with these lights arranged in the shape of a heart at the end.

         

