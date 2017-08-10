Ground to Sky at museum

August 10, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Great War Flying Museum will be hosting Ground to Sky; The Great War in Motion this Sunday (Aug. 13).
It will be at the museum, at Brampton Flight Centre on McLaughlin Road, just south of King Street.
For the first time, the museum grounds will bring together recreations of some of the most interesting means of transportation from 100 years ago. The museum’s aircraft will be joined by wartime motorbikes and three members of the Hamilton Volunteer Cavalry in accurate uniforms.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
