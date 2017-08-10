Fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival opens Aug. 19

Great music will be coming to Belfountain over the next couple of weeks.

The fourth annual Belfountain Music Festival, hosted by the Belfountain Heritage Society, will run from next Saturday (Aug. 19) to Aug. 27.

The festival will feature a rich array of music, including five professional chamber music concerts, one soprano soloist, an old-time country dance evening as well as five youth chamber music concerts along with Artist In Residence Peter Dusek. A 7-foot Steinway piano is on hand for the performances which take place at the acoustically pleasing historic Melville White Church on Mississauga Road.

New this season, Nibbles & Notes, an opening afternoon reception Aug. 19, will be held in the garden of The Belfountain Old Mill property at 702 River Rd., on the banks of the Credit River. It will start at 3 p.m.

Listen to a selection of musical notes from some of the Festival’s performers while enjoying delectable nibbles in the gardens. Tickets for this event are $25 for adults or $60 per family.

Aug. 20 will feature An Evening of Bach, starting at 8 p.m. at Melville Church. The performers will be Mark Chambers on cello, Rory McLeod on viola, Bijan Sepanji on violin, Jeremy Potts on violin and Emily Rho on piano.

There will be two performances Aug. 21.

The first will be at 5:30 p.m. and will include Suzuki violin students from across Ontario come together for a free, impromptu concert.

The evening concert will be a performance by the Madawaska Quartet with special guest Jeewon Kim. The program, which will begin at 8 p.m., will include Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 4 in c minor Op. 18, and Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 2 in A Major Op. 13.

Alex McLeod on viola and Gregory Miller on piano will be the performers at the Aug. 22 concert, which will begin at 8 p.m. The program will include works by Bach, Enescu and Dvorak.

Aug. 23 will feature a reception with Artist in Residence Peter Dusek, beginning at 6 p.m.

It will be a Celtic Night in Belfountain later that evening. Come hear one of Toronto’s top Celtic Bands The Interpreters at 8 p.m.

There will be a free student recital the following day (Aug. 24), starting at 5:30 p.m.

That will be followed in the evening by a performance by the Ton Beau String Quartet, consisting of Bijan Sepanji on violin, Jeremy Potts on violin, Alex McLeod on viola and Sarah Steeves on cello. The program will begin at 8 p.m. and include works by Haydn, Komitas and Schubert.

Aug. 25 will be an evening of some old-time country music and dancing, starting at 8 p.m., with Rod Salisbury on the piano, with Brian Stevenson on drums, Sam Leitch on fiddle, Wib Tupling on guitar and Lionel Gibney on bass.

Vocalists Emily Vondrejs and Stephanie Tulloch will be accompanied by Connor O’Kane on piano Aug. 26. The performance will start at 8 p.m.

The festival will close with two concerts Aug. 27.

The first will be a free performance by Arco Violini, a chamber orchestra made up of highly advanced students under the direction of Dr. Zachary Ebin. This orchestra has performed at venues such as Shakespeare in High Park, McMichael Canadian Art Collection, Alton Mill, and the Canada AM Soundstage. The performance will start at 3 p.m. and will include works by Bach, Haydn, Bizet and more.

The evening will feature the Accolade Trio, consisting of pianist and mezzo-soprano Susan Black, conductor and cellist Mark Chambers and Patricia Wait on clarinet. They will be performing works by Bruch, Rota, Wilde and Beethoven.

For more information on the festival, as well as details on ordering tickets, go to www.belfountainmusic.com

