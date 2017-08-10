CrossCurrents will mark 50th show tomorrow

August 10, 2017 · 0 Comments
There will be a performance at CrossCurrents Café in Bolton tomorrow (Friday) night, and it will mark a milestone.
It will be the 50th evening of music put on at the cafe.
The featured performer will be Juneyt.
Juneyt is a guitarist who plays in the Nuevo Flamenco style, and it is not like any of the traditional Spanish Gypsy guitar one may have heard. It’s a combination of jazz, Latin, North African and many more contemporary traditions.
This will be Juneyt’s third appearance at CrossCurrents. His passionate, emotional and compelling musical tour de force always leaves the audience breathless. For this performance, Juneyt will be joined by bassist Tom Nagy, as well as Mehmet Akyazi on Darbuka (Goblet Drum).
CrossCurrents Café operates from Bolton United Church (side entrance).
Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., with the music scheduled to begin at 8.
Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
