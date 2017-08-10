General News

New bus unwrapped at Davis Centre

August 10, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
The Davis Centre in Bolton needs its bus to help deliver its programs, and they have a new one.
The new bus was formally unwrapped last Thursday at the centre, with several residents and officials on hand to actually help remove the paper.
There was a large crowd out for the ceremony, and Centre Administrator Liezle Trinidad was glad to see that.
She pointed out the centre’s old bus served them from june 2000 to June 2015, helping residents maintain their connection with the community, and that is going to continue. She said the next major trip in the works will take place next month, when residents will travel to the White Rock Ostrich Farm in Rockwood.
Mayor Allan Thompson was on hand as well, and he mentioned the work Councillor Annette Groves did to line up sponsors for the bus.
“She took the lead,” he said. “She took the charge and she made it all happen.”
“None of this is possible without partnerships,” Groves commented, praising the contributions of those who assisted, including Tony Pietrangelo of the Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA).
“We’re not an island,” Groves added. “We’re a community.”
Peel Region’s Commissioner of Health Services Nancy Polsinelli commented that the Region’s vision includes community for life, with everyone having a sense of belonging, and having access to the services they need. “It is a vision for our community here in Caledon,” she observed.
Polsinelli said the new bus represents an example of volunteers, staff and residents working together.

Officials, staff and residents pitched in last Thursday in unwrapping this new bus at the Davis Centre in Bolton.

         

