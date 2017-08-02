Uncategorized

Editorial Cartoon — Aug. 3, 2017

Two Bolton residents charged with murder

One person is dead and two others are in custody after an altercation in the area of Queen Street South and Martha Street in Bolton ...

Community was out for lots of fun at Bolton Rotary’s annual Rotaryfest

         

Diversified and affordable housing needed

By Bill Rea Addressing Caledon’s housing needs is not going to be easy. That was one of the apparent developments that came out of last ...

CCS gets funds from feds for LIFE for Youth

By Bill Rea Providing good training and experience for young people has many spin-off benefits, including to the economy. That was one of the main ...

Who will be next to be added to Caledon’s Walk of Fame?

Nominations are open for the 2017 inductee to Caledon’s Walk of Fame. Initiated in 1999 to honour past and present Caledon residents who have made ...

Light Up the Runway 2017 is less than a month away

There are hopes for good weather the evening of Aug. 3. That is the night people are expected to take a stroll on the main ...

         

THURDAY, AUGUST 3 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...