Three of four semifinalists named in Inglewood Ball Hockey League

August 2, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The second-last night of round-robin play in the Inglewood Ball Hockey League saw three teams cement their places in the final four to advance to the semifinals
The other three clubs are still in the hunt for the final spot.
360º Tire Service 4, Mr. Handyman 3
In a tight battle, the Tire Service team was able to hold off the charging Mr. Handyman squad and get the win.
Net nabbing for 360º Tire were Travis Bannon from Nick Adams, Andy Williams from Dustin Buss, Kelvin Young (unassisted), and Buss from Young. Handyman hammers were dropped by Joseph Lupo (unassisted), Robert Keszeg from Lupo and Kristian McMillan, and Daniel Leone from Will Pitsadiontis and Philip DeFrancesco.
George’s Arena Sports 6,
Caledon Hills Cycling 2
George’s solidified their final four spot with a win over the short-benched Caledon Hills squad.
George’s go-to guys were Chris Mete (unassisted), Anthony Villari from Justin Fiorini, Luigi D’Agostino from Chris Della Morra and Matt Scida, Villari from Fiorini and Michael Volpe, Scida from Mete and Della Morra, and Fiorini from Villari. Caledon Hills Cyclers were Travis Cassar from Dave Philips and Kyle Dalcin, and Philips (unassisted).
Carney Plumbing 1, We Are Creative 1
In a tight match, neither Carney nor We Are Creative got on the score sheet until deep into the third frame.
Jesse Rooyaakkers from John Cameron got Carney on the board while Michael O’Rielly from Joshua D’Eri did it for Creative.

         

