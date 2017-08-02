Three of four semifinalists named in Inglewood Ball Hockey League

One person is dead and two others are in custody after an altercation in the area of Queen Street South and Martha Street in Bolton ...

By Bill Rea Addressing Caledon’s housing needs is not going to be easy. That was one of the apparent developments that came out of last ...

By Bill Rea Providing good training and experience for young people has many spin-off benefits, including to the economy. That was one of the main ...

Nominations are open for the 2017 inductee to Caledon’s Walk of Fame. Initiated in 1999 to honour past and present Caledon residents who have made ...

There are hopes for good weather the evening of Aug. 3. That is the night people are expected to take a stroll on the main ...

THURDAY, AUGUST 3 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...