YOUTH LEADERSHIP PROGRAM GOING THIS WEEK

August 2, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Caledon OPP is experiencing a bit of a youth kick this week. These young people are taking part in the annual OPP Youth Leadership Program as they earn community service hours performing various tasks in the area. They spent part of Monday distributing flyers around Bolton, urging residents to contribute a food drive. They were also out washing cars Wednesday, and are slated to spend part of tomorrow (Friday) removing graffiti from under Highway 410. Photo by Bill Rea

         

