Trudeau's carbon tax is going to be costly for Canadians

Undoubtedly, the current Liberal government’s carbon tax is going to be expensive for Canadians.

It’s going to impact every Canadian, as well as businesses in Canada. It understandably raises questions and concerns for hardworking Canadian families who are trying to pay their bills and don’t need to be burdened with another tax to pay for Prime Minister Trudeau’s pet projects.

The Conservative Official Opposition has stood up for Canadians ever since the current Liberal government announced its carbon tax. We recognize that the Canadian taxpayer will foot the bill and it’s considerable. The Liberal government’s own numbers say that they will be imposing a tax of 11 cents per litre on gasoline alone by 2022. Furthermore, the overall cost has been pegged at anywhere from $1,250 to $2,500 per year for the average family. In fact, research shows that low-income Canadians will have the hardest time paying a carbon tax, as this new tax makes the cost of necessities, like home heating, food and fuel more expensive. What’s more concerning is that the current Liberal government hasn’t been completely honest with Canadians about how much it will cost them after campaigning on a platform of transparency during the last election.

The carbon tax is a cash grab that will do nothing to reduce emissions and nothing to improve the quality of our air and water. It’s nothing more than a new source of money for the current government to spend on its pet projects. It also comes at a time when Canada’s neighbour to the south is moving in the opposite direction — putting Canada at a significant competitive disadvantage. It is not difficult to comprehend that Canadian firms and foreign investors won’t invest in the Canadian economy if they do not know the overall cost of doing business vis-à-vis our American counterparts. The current Liberal government should actually be working to improve Canada’s competitive advantage to support Canadian businesses, not imposing a job killing carbon tax on provinces and territories.

The Conservative Official Opposition will continue to stand up and be the voice of hardworking Canadians and their families. We will continue to hold the current Liberal government accountable for the cost of the carbon tax and its impact on both Canadian families and business, as well as other tax hikes. Canadians deserve better from their government.

