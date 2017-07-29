Headline News

Victim identified in Bolton homicide

July 29, 2017

Police are investigating a homicide that took place in the area of Queen Street South and Martha Street in Bolton early Saturday morning.
One person is dead and another is in custody after an altercation in the area of Queen Street South and Martha Street in Bolton early Saturday morning.
Caledon OPP reports they responded to a reported stabbing shortly after 2:33 a.m. Officers arrived on scene to find a male suffering obvious trauma. He was transported to hospital where he later died of his injuries. The victim has been identified as Alexander Lemon, 36, of Toronto.

Preliminary investigation reveals the victim and four others (two male and two female) were involved in a physical altercation.
The investigation is ongoing by members of the Major Crime Unit, OPP Central Region Support Team, OPP Central Region Forensic Identification Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team, and the OPP Canine Unit, under the direction of Detective Inspector Martin Graham of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.
Officers currently have one male in custody and are actively looking for the other three people involved.
Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety as a result of this incident.
They are asking anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact them at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122. People wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca

         

