Brewers on a roll heading into North Dufferin playoffs

July 28, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Ivy’s Jeremy Fernandez is thrown out at first in the Bolton Brewers’ 2-1 win over the Leafs at Victoria Park Sunday.

By Jake Courtepatte
The Bolton Brewers are on the hottest streak of their season at just the right time.
Rapidly climbing the ladder of the North Dufferin Baseball League standings since late June, a trio of wins over the weekend has Bolton riding 14 straight victories, the longest streak of any team in the AA league.
Brennan Horan of the Lisle Astros was able to hold off the hot offence of the Brewers for the first four innings of their match Friday, before a three-run fifth inning and two-run sixth helped Bolton to a 6-3 win.
Nick Pattinaro earned his fifth win of the season on the hill for the first five innings of work, giving up just three runs and striking out five.
Greg Keenan closed out the final two innings almost to perfection, allowing just one base runner.
Mike Wallace, the league leader in both hits and runs, cashed in his first home run of the year to add to his inventory.
Sunday’s visit to Ivy to take on the Leafs turned into an aggressive pitching battle between two of the league’s best on the mound, with Bolton’s Trent Barwick squaring up against Ivy’s Jeremy Uylenbroek.
Brent Barwick and Carter Burnside came around to score in the second and third innings respectively, while Barwick was able to hold off the Leafs until the seventh and final inning in a 2-1 win.
Barwick’s league-leading seventh win of the year was his best effort so far this season, pitching a complete game and allowing just four hits while striking out seven batters.
Despite the low score, the Brewers still managed 10 hits off of Uylenbroek.
An 8-3 win over their fellow Bolton squad, the Dodgers, Monday guaranteed a season series sweep and has the Brewers just two points back of the league-leading New Lowell Knights.
The Dodgers were fresh off a pair of losses to the Midland Indians in a doubleheader Saturday, and are officially eliminated from post-season contention.
The most crucial match of the year for the Brewers comes in this weekend’s final regular season series, a doubleheader on the road against the Knights that will almost certainly determine the league’s regular season champions.
The Dodgers wrap up Friday night in a meeting with the Newmarket Cornhuskers.
Playoffs are set to begin in early August with a best-of-five quarter-final, followed by a best-of-five semifinal, and a best-of-seven championship series scheduled for early September.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca

         

