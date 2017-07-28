Police warn of suspicious male

July 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
Caledon OPP are seeking information on a young man who came into contact with a family Sunday.
The incident took place at about 5:30 p.m. in the parking area for the Humber Valley Heritage Trail on Duffys Lane.
Police said the family was approached by a white male believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. He was about six feet in height, with dirty blond hair (two or three inches in length), wearing blue jeans with a light coloured T-shirt and dark round sunglasses. After verbally engaging the family, the male entered a newer model silver Lexus SUV and proceeded to follow the family on the roadway.
Anyone with information as to the identity of the driver is asked to contact the police at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122. They can also leave a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca
They will remain anonymous and will never have to testify in court.
