Caledon resident charged in TTC benefit fraud case

July 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
A 55-year-old Caledon resident is among several people who have been charged in a benefits fraud case involving Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employees.
Toronto Police report they received a complaint in January 2015 from TTC and Manulife alleging false medical claims being submitted through Health Fit in Mississauga and Toronto. Charges were laid in that investigation, but police said they received a similar complaint from Manulife in November 2016, made on behalf of the City of Toronto.
The latest allegation is the owner and an employee of a business were providing medical products and services in Mississauga and Toronto between Nov. 30, 2011 and July 21, 2015. Police said they apparently counselled and conspired with numerous TTC employees, who submitted more than $5 million in claims to the insurance provider, Manulife and that they split the insurance payments with the customer. Police also alleged the owner of the company, a 46-year-old Mississauga man, defrauded the City in a similar manner, involving several municipal employees submitting approximately $96,000 in claims to Manulife. These claims were also split between employees and the company.
The owner of the company is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (fraud over $5,000) and laundering proceeds of crime. His employee, a 32-year-old Toronto resident, is charged with fraud over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
The Caledon resident is among 10 TTC employees charged with fraud over $5,000.
You must be logged in to post a comment.