911

Caledon resident charged in TTC benefit fraud case

July 28, 2017   ·   0 Comments

A 55-year-old Caledon resident is among several people who have been charged in a benefits fraud case involving Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employees.
Toronto Police report they received a complaint in January 2015 from TTC and Manulife alleging false medical claims being submitted through Health Fit in Mississauga and Toronto. Charges were laid in that investigation, but police said they received a similar complaint from Manulife in November 2016, made on behalf of the City of Toronto.
The latest allegation is the owner and an employee of a business were providing medical products and services in Mississauga and Toronto between Nov. 30, 2011 and July 21, 2015. Police said they apparently counselled and conspired with numerous TTC employees, who submitted more than $5 million in claims to the insurance provider, Manulife and that they split the insurance payments with the customer. Police also alleged the owner of the company, a 46-year-old Mississauga man, defrauded the City in a similar manner, involving several municipal employees submitting approximately $96,000 in claims to Manulife. These claims were also split between employees and the company.
The owner of the company is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (fraud over $5,000) and laundering proceeds of crime. His employee, a 32-year-old Toronto resident, is charged with fraud over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
The Caledon resident is among 10 TTC employees charged with fraud over $5,000.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Community was out for lots of fun at Bolton Rotary’s annual Rotaryfest

         

Diversified and affordable housing needed

By Bill Rea Addressing Caledon’s housing needs is not going to be easy. That was one of the apparent developments that came out of last ...

Annual Caledon Pit Run and Open House taking place this Saturday

Lafarge and Aecon will be hosting the sixth annual Caledon Pit Run this Saturday (July 29). Last year’s event was a huge success; attracting more ...

CCS gets funds from feds for LIFE for Youth

By Bill Rea Providing good training and experience for young people has many spin-off benefits, including to the economy. That was one of the main ...

Church giving away school supplies

North Peel Community Church in Sandhill will be giving away school supplies for young students who will be needing them for the coming academic year. ...

Who will be next to be added to Caledon’s Walk of Fame?

Nominations are open for the 2017 inductee to Caledon’s Walk of Fame. Initiated in 1999 to honour past and present Caledon residents who have made ...

Light Up the Runway 2017 is less than a month away

There are hopes for good weather the evening of Aug. 3. That is the night people are expected to take a stroll on the main ...

         

Community Events

FRIDAY, JULY 28 Wellness, Interaction, Social and Exercise (WISE) is a health promotion and social program for seniors (55+) happening at the Palgrave United Church ...