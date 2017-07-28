Headline News

Community was out for lots of fun at Bolton Rotary’s annual Rotaryfest

July 28, 2017   ·   0 Comments

There was all kinds of fun available over the weekend in Caledon East as the Rotary Club of Bolton hosted their annual Rotaryfest. It opened Friday with a Country Night, sponsored by Fines Ford Lincoln, and the entertainment included a performance of country tunes by Marshall Dane, accompanied by Emile D’Eon on guitar, Kevin Birch on drums and Ben Miller on bass.

Rotarian Scott Fraser, co-chair of Rotaryfest, welcomed the crowds Friday night, accompanied by Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Mayor Allan Thompson and Carlos Martins of Fines Ford Lincoln, who sponsored the Friday night activities.

In keeping with tradition, ribs were among the main food items available, and there were lines-ups at the various stands of hungry rib fans. Jamieson Papas of Fat Boys Barbecue was busy putting lots of sauce on this rack.

Shannon Clark and Miranda Wiens were offering samples of the sauce from Jack the Ribber.
Photos by Bill Rea

Terry Gaebel was working hard at the grill at The Hog Father stand.

Scotty Hammerback was working through the smoke to prepare the racks at Ribs Royale.

Performance Auto Group sponsored the entertainment for Saturday, which included the sounds of Flat 6. They included Peter Kadar, Calvin Beale, Bryan Humphreys, Emile D’Eon and Tyler Viaene.

There were lots of fun things for the younger folks to do, like riding on these mechanical ponies. Logan McKechnie, 4, of Bolton was having a good time on this one.

Fines Ford brought out members of Paw Patrol Sunday. Jimmy Pountney of Bolton and his daughter Grace, 4, were among those who got to meet them.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Community was out for lots of fun at Bolton Rotary’s annual Rotaryfest

         

Diversified and affordable housing needed

By Bill Rea Addressing Caledon’s housing needs is not going to be easy. That was one of the apparent developments that came out of last ...

Annual Caledon Pit Run and Open House taking place this Saturday

Lafarge and Aecon will be hosting the sixth annual Caledon Pit Run this Saturday (July 29). Last year’s event was a huge success; attracting more ...

CCS gets funds from feds for LIFE for Youth

By Bill Rea Providing good training and experience for young people has many spin-off benefits, including to the economy. That was one of the main ...

Church giving away school supplies

North Peel Community Church in Sandhill will be giving away school supplies for young students who will be needing them for the coming academic year. ...

Who will be next to be added to Caledon’s Walk of Fame?

Nominations are open for the 2017 inductee to Caledon’s Walk of Fame. Initiated in 1999 to honour past and present Caledon residents who have made ...

Light Up the Runway 2017 is less than a month away

There are hopes for good weather the evening of Aug. 3. That is the night people are expected to take a stroll on the main ...

         

Community Events

FRIDAY, JULY 28 Wellness, Interaction, Social and Exercise (WISE) is a health promotion and social program for seniors (55+) happening at the Palgrave United Church ...