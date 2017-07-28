Community was out for lots of fun at Bolton Rotary’s annual Rotaryfest
July 28, 2017 ·
0 Comments
There was all kinds of fun available over the weekend in Caledon East as the Rotary Club of Bolton hosted their annual Rotaryfest. It opened Friday with a Country Night, sponsored by Fines Ford Lincoln, and the entertainment included a performance of country tunes by Marshall Dane, accompanied by Emile D’Eon on guitar, Kevin Birch on drums and Ben Miller on bass.
Rotarian Scott Fraser, co-chair of Rotaryfest, welcomed the crowds Friday night, accompanied by Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Mayor Allan Thompson and Carlos Martins of Fines Ford Lincoln, who sponsored the Friday night activities.
In keeping with tradition, ribs were among the main food items available, and there were lines-ups at the various stands of hungry rib fans. Jamieson Papas of Fat Boys Barbecue was busy putting lots of sauce on this rack.
Shannon Clark and Miranda Wiens were offering samples of the sauce from Jack the Ribber.
Photos by Bill Rea
Terry Gaebel was working hard at the grill at The Hog Father stand.
Scotty Hammerback was working through the smoke to prepare the racks at Ribs Royale.
Performance Auto Group sponsored the entertainment for Saturday, which included the sounds of Flat 6. They included Peter Kadar, Calvin Beale, Bryan Humphreys, Emile D’Eon and Tyler Viaene.
There were lots of fun things for the younger folks to do, like riding on these mechanical ponies. Logan McKechnie, 4, of Bolton was having a good time on this one.
Fines Ford brought out members of Paw Patrol Sunday. Jimmy Pountney of Bolton and his daughter Grace, 4, were among those who got to meet them.