Letters

Payment to Kahdr was ‘sleazy’

July 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Re “Rewarding terrorist at widow’s expense” — Caledon Citizen July 13.

Once again, Claire Hoy has hit the nail on the head by telling it like it is.

What a slap in the face to Sergeant Christopher Speer’s widow and Layne Morris!

Kahdr gave up his right to his Canadian citizenship when he fought for the enemy in Afghanistan. Not only is he a murdering terrorist, but a traitor to Canada. Once upon a time, this would have earned a convicted traitor either a life sentence or meeting with a firing squad.

His repatriation to Canada to serve out the remainder of his sentence was all that was needed following the Supreme Court decision on infringement of his rights as a Canadian citizen. He deserved nothing more.

There is no doubt that Trudeau not only authorized this sleazy payout behind the backs of Canadians, but the news was only released when Trudeau was out of the country. Equally, it was no coincidence that this was just in time to keep Kahdr’s victims from freezing his assets.

Worse, if the details had not been leaked to the media, we would almost certainly never have ever learned of it.

We will remember this sleazy underhand act at the next election. Time to stop both federal and provincial Liberals from putting their hands in our pockets.

I sincerely hope Sergeant Speer’s widow and Layne Morris go after Trudeau for a big payout, preferably from his personal bank accounts and not our tax revenues.

Cicelia Hoke, Caledon East

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017 Provincial Summer Games were held last week in Peel Region

         

Who will be next to be added to Caledon’s Walk of Fame?

Nominations are open for the 2017 inductee to Caledon’s Walk of Fame. Initiated in 1999 to honour past and present Caledon residents who have made ...

Light Up the Runway 2017 is less than a month away

There are hopes for good weather the evening of Aug. 3. That is the night people are expected to take a stroll on the main ...

Region launches satisfaction survey

The Region of Peel has launched a 2017 Service Satisfaction survey. Peel residents are urged to participate in the survey to share their feedback on ...

         

Community Events

THURDAY, JULY 20 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...