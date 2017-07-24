911

Stunt driving charge

July 24, 2017   ·   0 Comments

A 35-year-old Keswick resident is facing charges after a Caledon OPP officer spotted some excessive speeding on Forks of the Credit Road last Monday (July 3). Police report the officer was conducting radar enforcement when he saw a blue Suzuki motorcycle moving at a rate a speed that seemed well in excess of the posted speed limit. The officer activated the radar, and determined the motorcycle was going 138 km-h in a posted 50 zone. The driver was charged with racing a motor vehicle, disobeying signs and failing to surrender a licence. The driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the motorcycle was seized for seven days.

         

