2017 Provincial Summer Games were held last week in Peel Region

July 19, 2017   ·   0 Comments

ason Scorcia of Bolton won a gold medal in his class in the golf competition Saturday at the 2017 Provincial Summer Special Olympic Games at Caledon Golf Club near Inglewood. Mayor Allan Thompson was accompanied by Caledon OPP Inspector Ryan Carothers when he presented the medal to him.

There was plenty of pride and competitive spirit throughout Peel last week as the area hosted the 2017 Provincial Summer Special Olympic Games. The Games got off to a fine start with the opening ceremonies last Thursday night at the Powerade Centre in Brampton. There was lots of colour on the stage at the event.

Jason Scorcia (right) was accompanied by his brother and caddy Adam as he made his way to the first tee Friday. The 34-year-old shot a 74 on nine holes Friday, but had a much better day Saturday, scoring 57.
Photos by Bill Rea

Evanka Osmak of Rogers Sportsnet was MC at the opening ceremonies.

Peel Regional Police Detective Sergeant Kevin MacBean and his athlete son Ryan walked the Games’ Torch into the Powerade Centre.

Inspector Ryan Carothers of Caledon OPP and Mayor Allan Thompson presented the medals in this class at the golf tournament that was part of the Games. Jason Scorcia of Bolton took gold, Brian Dinwoodie of Pembrook won the silver and Dennis Chamberlain of Orillia received the bronze.

Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans was accompanied by athlete John Kim in lightning the flame for the Games.

         

