Light Up the Runway 2017 is less than a month away

July 19, 2017

There are hopes for good weather the evening of Aug. 3.
That is the night people are expected to take a stroll on the main runway at Brampton Flight Centre.
The annual Light Up the Runway walk is a fundraiser, with all of the proceeds going to Bethell Hospice in Inglewood.
Event Coordinator Daphne Parsons reported a number of people have already signed up, or have donated or purchased a candle.
There are a number of ways to show support. They include signing up for the walk as an individual, or getting a team together. It’s also possible to be a virtual participant, collecting pledges and submitting them.
Registration is $15, and pledge forms and fundraising tools are available online at https://bhf.akaraisin.com/LUTR2017
As well, participants can purchase a keepsake commemorative candle.
Parsons reported it promises to be a fun-filled evening. There will be entertainment, courtesy of the band Kontakt. There will also be participant grab bags, and new this year, a complimentary barbecue.
This year will also see a draw for Champs “Sky-Collection” hard-sided carry-on luggage. Draw ballots can be earned by registering on-line by July 15, collecting donations (every $100 of pledges collected earns a ballot) or making donations.
To earn ballots, visit https://bhf.akaraisin.com/LUTR2017
“This is a once a year opportunity to stroll down Brampton — Caledon airport’s runway normally reserved for aircraft,” Parsons stated. “Come help us celebrate and support Bethell Hospice. Bethell Hospice has provided residential palliative care for over 15 years and community palliative care since 1991 to the areas of Caledon, Brampton, Dufferin County and west Woodbridge.”
She also pointed out that Bethell needs to meet 40 per cent of its annual operating costs every year to make up the portion not covered by government funding. That means the agency is dependent on fundraising efforts like this one.

         

