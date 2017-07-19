Make PAMA your free summer ‘staycation’ destination

July 19, 2017 · 0 Comments

In July, the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) has an action-packed schedule which provides the chance for everyone to explore, create and connect this summer.

Admission to PAMA is free in July and August.

Explore new exhibitions like Peel 150: Stories of Canada and Walk the Art, and wonderful hands-on permanent exhibitions. Enjoy options for kids and families, including a whole month of PAMA Kids camps with new themes each week, plus the monthly Family Fun Days and Family Fun Activities. Enjoy a fun night out with friends or a unique date night idea and join in the Art of Yoga, learn to knit, join a tour, participate in the Aboriginal Drumming Circle or collaborate in a Text Art Workshop.

New summer exhibitions

Peel 150: Stories of Canada

Explore thousands of Peel treasures from the art, archives and museum collections and the powerful work of artist James Simon Mishibinijima: Residential School Paintings and Seven Grandfather Teachings until Oct. 15. This year, celebrate Peel and Canada 150. Discover who we are as a community: past, present and future.

Walk the Art: STEAM

In partnership with Peel District School Board, this exhibit is on until Sept. 17.

This exhibition showcases the creative visions of the high school students from the Peel District School Board, and how they use the intersection of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM) to define and redefine the possibilities of the future.

July programs and events

Weekends from 1 to 4 p.m.

In celebration of the 150th birthday of Canada, make a 3D Canada Globe. Guide the family through art projects each month. The best part is PAMA provide the activity, supplies and space to get messy and creative.

Knit@PAMA

Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

This gathering of beginner and experienced knitters meets once a week to create items that are all donated to charitable organizations in the Peel community. Supplies and knitting instructions are provided by PAMA.

This summer, the group submitted a fantastic yarn-bombed Canada 150 chair as part of Brampton’s Muskoka Chair Project, which can be found on PAMA’s front lawn. Drop by and take a selfie and remember to tag @visitPAMA this summer. They also have been knitting maple leaf pins and selling them at PAMA, with proceeds going towards PAMA’s learning fund. Donations provide Peel student with access to arts and culture programming at PAMA.

PAMA Kids Summer Camp

For kids 6 to 12

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

School’s almost out, but it’s not too late to create lasting memories for young campers this summer.

PAMA kids will have the opportunity to listen and talk with Art Gallery, Museum and Archive professionals, visit exhibitions, have some outdoor fun at Gage Park and on the PAMA grounds, not to mention get creative.

The theme will be sound art next week (July 24 to 28). Make noise and listen to the art of sound in this musical week of fun. Create moving sculpture, enjoy a sound walk and listen to the art of spoken word in a week of good vibrations.

The following week (July 31 to Aug. 4), it will be rock, paper, scissors. Trek out on this rocking geological adventure where campers get to identify and catalogue their very own collections of gems and minerals. Explore local architecture, trees and rock art, while examining the materials of art and design.

Drumming Circle

There will be a Peel Aboriginal Network (PAN) Drumming Circle July 20.Join an evening of shared traditions and songs.

Artists Open Studio

July 27

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Calling all artists and art lovers to come together to work in an open studio setting.

Come work independently, share or collaborate in this supportive studio environment. All art forms are welcome. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies, and no solvent based materials.

Text Art Workshop

July 30

1 to 3 p.m.

The cost will be $29.75 for members, $29.75 and $35 for non-members. Pre-registration is required.

Express yourself through text. Join this creative workshop and make a text based artwork using illustrative and collage techniques.

PAMA is a place to explore and learn about Peel Region’s culture and heritage, as well as use conversation, questions and stories to help make new and fascinating connections to the surrounding community.

Operated by the Region of Peel, PAMA is at 9 Wellington St. E.in Brampton. Visit pama.peelregion.ca to learn more.

