MP pleased with next Governor General

July 19, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Bill Rea
It’s somewhat unusual, but Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson is praising Prime Ministrer Justin Trudeau.
Tilson was pleased with last week’s announcement that former astronaut Julie Payette wil be Canada’s next Governor General.
“Kudos to the Prime Minister,” Tilson declared.
Payette, 53, comes to the post with a long list of accomplishments, including two flights aboard the International Space Station and serving as the Canadian Space Agency’s chief astronaut between 2000 and 2007. She also speaks six languages and is an accomplished athlete and musician.
“She’s obviously very well qualified,” Tilson observed. “She’s done pretty well everything.”
“I think the public’s just pleased she’s going to be the governor general,” he added.
