Alex Rodrigues named Senior of the Year

July 19, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Bill Rea
There were plenty of words of praise last Tuesday as Caledon East resident Alex Rodrigues was named Caledon’s Senior of the Year.
Mayor Allan Thompson remarked that Rodrigues has been a community champion, as well as an advocate for seniors in the community.
He noted he was a founding member of the Town’s Seniors’ Task Force and contributed to the municipality’s 55+ Strategic Plan. He is also president of the Caledon Seniors’ Council and worked with Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson in putting together his Seniors’ Expos.
As well, he was a recipient of a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.
“Alex is always there to help,” Thompson declared.
Rodrigues accepted the recognition with a touch of humour.
“Being a senior is easy,” he said. “You just outlive a few of your friends and so on.”
He also said he was impressed to receive this recognition from his peers.
“I do enjoy what I do,” he said.
