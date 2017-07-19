Alex Rodrigues named Senior of the Year

By Bill Rea Caledon Councillor Gord McClure was a happy man last week after it was announced that conflict of interest allegations against him had ...

By Bill Rea Motorists are soon going to have to drive slower along stretches of Olde Base Line Road. Peel Regional councillors last week approved ...

Caledon Parent-Child Centre/Ontario Early Years Centre (CPCC/OEYC) will be offering the Red Cross Babysitter’s Certification program for young people aged 11 and older. This program ...

Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson was pleased to learn that Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) has approved $1,460,240 in Skills Link funding to Caledon Community Services’ ...

By John Arnott Drop everything and be sure to come on Nobleton-King City Horticultural Society’s Garden Tour this Sunday (July 16) from 10 a.m. until ...

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones is taking part this month in hearings on the review of changing workplaces. Bill 148, Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act 2017 (known ...

THURSDAY, JULY 13 The Caledon Seniors’ Centre will be hosting a Canada 150 Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games will begin at 10, ...