Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

July 18, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Krysta Cadden

There is a saying that there is a first time for everything.

However, I recently heard in a song that there is also a last time for everything. For me, this will be my last contribution to the weekly edition of the Rotary Minute.

As I move on to new adventures, I wanted to take a moment to share with you what being a member of the Rotary Club of Palgrave and this wonderful town of Caledon has meant to me over the years.

Here, I found family. Not the one you are born into, but the one you choose to be a member of. I found peace, in knowing that I was contributing to a very worthy cause and community. I found companionship, with others of similar values and a shared desire to simply do good in the world.

I found heart — the biggest and most giving hearts I will surely ever know. I found pride — in Rotary, in our community, in each other.

I will remember forever the opportunities that being a member of this club offered me. I will remember forever those who work tirelessly in the community organizations we supported to provide better lives for those who cannot do so themselves. I will remember the emotions I had watching and listening to the music at The Meaghan Zaremba Room, the smiles on both the children and parents’ faces at the Caledon Parent-Child Centre Let’s Get Together Program, I will remember the pride in being affiliated with Darearts and watching Marilyn Field in action. The list could go on.

Thank you to everyone I’ve been lucky enough to cross paths with in this wonderful community. I will carry you all with me for the rest of my days.

For more information on all that we do in Rotary or for information on becoming a member, please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com anytime.

Readers Comments (0)