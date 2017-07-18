Brewers topple Dodgers in battle of Bolton

July 18, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

The first of two meetings between the AA baseball teams in Bolton this season is over, and for now, the Brewers wear the crown.

An eight-run first inning was enough to hold off a Dodgers’ comeback last Thursday in the North Dufferin Baseball League action at North Hill Park, a high-scoring affair that saw both sides reach the double digits.

Brett Chater, Mike Wallace, Francesco Amantea, Carter Burnside, Brett Barwick, Daniel Accardo, Brett Bond and Troy Barwick all crossed the plate for the Brewers in the first, while the Dodgers countered with runs from Jon Bloomfield and Luke Ratcliffe to hold off the bleeding at 8-2.

Runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings extended the Brewers’ lead to 12-2 before the Dodgers came close to mounting a comeback, combining eight runs over the fifth and sixth innings to make it 12-10.

But the Brewers provided the remainder of the offence, adding two more in their half of the sixth inning to take it 14-10.

Greg Keenan earned the win for the Brewers, his first of the year, after going five innings while allowing six hits and five earned runs.

His counterpart Brandon Nieva picked up the loss, thanks to the tough first inning, eventually pitching for four while giving up 10 hits and 12 runs.

The two teams meet up once more July 24 in Tottenham, with the season set to wrap up the last weekend of July.

The Dodgers will have to put in some work before then in order to gain some steady playoff ground, hanging onto 12th place in the 15-team NDBL with a record of 5-12-0.

Perhaps their most crucial challenge yet lies ahead this weekend, when they visit the Ivy Leafs in a doubleheader at Victoria Park Sunday.

Ivy currently sits eight points up on the Dodgers in the standings.

The Brewers, meanwhile, have used an eight-game winning streak to make a cushion for themselves among the top teams in the NDBL, boasting a 14-3-1 record, good for a tie for second with the New Lowell Knights.

Both teams trail the Clearview Orioles by two points, but have two games in hand.

Bolton continues their climb tonight (Thursday) against the Barrie Angels (10-8-1) in Midhurst, before returning to North Hill Park in Bolton Sunday to battle with the Newmarket Cornhuskers (2-15-1).

First pitch Sunday is set for 6:30 p.m.

For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca

