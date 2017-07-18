Tire guys finish ball hockey season in first

July 18, 2017 · 0 Comments
There were some close games last Tuesday as the Inglewood Ball Hockey League closed out the regular season.
The campaign ended with 360º Tire Service comfortably on top of the standings with 28 points, having won 14 of their 15 games. George’s Arena Sports were second with 24, followed by Mr. Handyman and We Are Creative with 15 each, Carney Plumbing with five and Caledon Hills Cycling with three.
The league is now going into a round-robin series, to be played in Bolton.
We Are Creative 3,
Carney 1
In a close one, We Are Creative solidified fourth spot in the standings with a win over fifth place Carney Plumbing.
We Are Creative creators were Anthony Mellace from David Dlugozima, Joshua D’Eri from Tony Sousa and Dlugozima, and Jonathan Simoes from Mike O’Reilly. Carney’s lone lamp lighter was Evan Del from Jesse Rooyakkers and Aaron Cameron.
360º Tire 3,
Mr. Handyman 1
In another tight one, 360º Tire was able to hold off the Mr. Handyman crew and secure first place, leaving Mr. Handyman is third.
Net nabbing for 360º Tire were Andy Williams from Marco Franza and Kelvin Young, Chris McCron from Williams, and Young from Williams. Mr. Handyman’s hammer was dropped by Daniel Leone from Nathan Irvine.
George’s 7,
Caledon Hills 0
Donato Dorizio earned his third shutout of the year and gave George’s second spot overall, leaving Caledon Hills in last place.
Point getters for George’s were Mike Volpe, Anthony Villari, JP Labardo, Justin Fiorini, Matt Ricci, Matt Scida, Chris Mete, Adam Fraccaro, Luigi D’Agostino, and Chris Stirpe.
