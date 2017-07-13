Headline News

There was great weather and lots of fun for the annual Cheltenham Day festivities

July 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

A nice Saturday in July is always a good time for an outdoor community event, so the timing of this year’s Cheltenham Day was perfect. The community came out for the day of fun. The Downey’s Donut Eating contest replaced the pie-eating contest this year, but it still attracted plenty of attention. These young participants set aside their table manners in the interests of competition.

The Soap Box Derby always attracts a lot of attention at Cheltenham Day. Adam Garner, 9, narrowly beat Trey Stephen, 6, in this heat.

Elliot Young, 2, of Waterdown was practising his batting skills in the park.

Terrence Langlois was on the bridge over the river, getting things started in the Duck Race.

There were lots of fun things for the younger people to do in Cheltenham Park. Madeline McClure, 3, of Cheltenham was trying her hand at this giant version of Kerplunk.

It may not have been particularly seasonal, but these people were having a good time playing street hockey.

Since it was a hot day, a lot of folks took advantage of the cool Credit River waters to compete in the Tube Race.
Photos by Bill Rea

         

