Babysitting course at CPCC/OEYC

July 12, 2017
Caledon Parent-Child Centre/Ontario Early Years Centre (CPCC/OEYC) will be offering the Red Cross Babysitter’s Certification program for young people aged 11 and older.
This program consists of two classes to be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10. The cost is $50 and includes a reference book, tips on how to care and get along with children, and first aid training. Upon satisfactory completion, each child will receive a wallet sized certification card.
This course is facilitated by a certified Red Cross authorized provider.
To register, contact CPCC/OEYC at 905-857-0090 by Aug. 1.
