WNV-positive mosquito pool found in Brampton

July 12, 2017
Peel Public Health’s adult mosquito surveillance program found a batch that tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) last week in Brampton.
This was the second positive finding in Peel Region since this year’s edition of the program started in June. The other positive find was last month in Mississauga.
Adult mosquitoes are collected weekly from mosquito traps at 33 fixed locations throughout the region until late September. To date, 99 mosquito batches have been tested.
There have also been positive batches found in Toronto and Windsor-Essex County, but they are the only ones in Canada so far this year. There have been no human cases of WNV reported in Ontario or the rest of the country.
The larviciding program started June 1 in Peel and will continue until Sept. 30. Larviciding involves applying environmentally friendly products to reduce mosquito larvae in stagnant water.
The first round of roadside catch basin larviciding has been completed and the second round is ongoing. The first round is indicated by a blue dot on the catch basin grate and the second round is indicated by a purple dot.
It takes at least three weeks to complete a round of larviciding. There will be three rounds of roadside catch basin larviciding this year.
Larviciding of catch basins in the green spaces of parks in Peel has been completed.
The treatment of surface water sites on public lands is ongoing.
Residents are advised to reduce the risk of WNV by removing stagnant water on their property, by emptying or disposing of containers that can hold water, such as old tires, wheelbarrows, barrels, pails, toys and recycling bins; and turning over wading pools, removing water that collects on pool covers and making sure the pool’s pump is circulating
There are also steps to be taken to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.
• Avoiding areas with large numbers of mosquitoes.
• Wearing light-coloured clothing, including long sleeves, long pants, socks and a hat whenever you are outdoors (even when you are in your backyard), especially at dusk and at dawn.
• Use an insect repellent and apply it according to the manufacturer’s directions.
For more tips, visit www.peel-bugbite.ca
