Experience history with Peel 150

July 12, 2017 · 0 Comments
Celebrate Peel 150 and Canada 150 at the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) with the featured exhibition, Peel 150: Stories of Canada.
The exhibition, which ends Oct. 15, opened last Thursday; just in time for Canada’s 150th birthday.
In this featured exhibition, explore thousands of Peel treasures from the art gallery, archives, and museum collections and the powerful work of artist James Simon Mishibinijima: Residential School Paintings and Seven Grandfather Teachings. Discover this community: past, present, and future.
To mark Canada’s and Peel’s birthday, PAMA and the Peel Data Centre are also jointly launching Explore Peel to take users experientially through an interactive historical timeline of Peel. The online experience uses a series of photographs to tell the story of Peel, starting more than 10,000 years ago. Explore Peel begins with images focused on the rich cultures of Indigenous peoples who lived on the land, to the arrival of European fur traders in the 1700s, the signing of treaties and the settlement of the region by newcomers in the early 19th century. The story continues to present-day Peel Region, which is now home to 1.4 million people.
Celebrate the rich history of Peel by taking a tour of Explore Peel. Go to http://arcg.is/0vSX5H
The Peel County Courthouse and Jail, historical buildings which make up PAMA, are also marking their 150th year.
PAMA is a place to explore and learn about Peel Region’s culture and heritage, as well as use conversation, questions and stories to help make new and fascinating connections to the surrounding community.
Operated by the Region of Peel, PAMA is at 9 Wellington St. E. in Brampton. Visit pama.peelregion.ca to learn more.
You must be logged in to post a comment.