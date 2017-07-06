Sports

Brewers’ winning streak has been extended to five games

July 6, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
The Bolton Brewers are making a push to the top of the standings with only three weeks to go in the North Dufferin Baseball League season.
A pair of wins last week has the AA club just four points away from the league-leading Clearview Orioles, and three back of the second-place Orangeville Giants.
Last Wednesday’s match with the struggling Ivy Rangers in Innisfil was much closer than predicted, with Bolton squandering a 4-0 lead by allowing a pair of runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings.
Eventually squeaking out a 6-5 victory, Mike Wallace and Greg Keenan each had a multi-hit game, including a pair of doubles.
Andrew White worked a solid six and two-third innings on the mound, before giving way to Trent Barwick in the seventh after Ivy tied the game.
Barwick earned the win after giving up a hit and striking out the second batter he faced.
Friday’s match with the Giants was the real test of the week, with Bolton looking for a way to gain ground in the standings.
Building a 4-0 lead once more with a single run in each of the first four innings, Barwick was instrumental in keeping the power-heavy Giants at bay, allowing just two runs for the 4-2 win.
Striking out three, Barwick allowed just nine base runners in a complete game effort.
Brett Chater, John Hutchinson, Mike Blackwood and Carter Burnside all came in to score for the Brewers.
Both wins are just the latest of a string of success for the AA club, riding a cool five-game winning streak and earning at least a point in 11 of their last 13.
The Brewers’ 121 runs-for this season leads the league.
They will hope to bring that momentum into back-to-back games at North Hill Park in Bolton tonight (Thursday), hosting the Creemore Braves (8-9-0) before a battle with the rival Bolton Dodgers (5-7-0).
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca

Bolton’s Brett Chater reaches up to make a catch in the Brewers’ 4-2 win over the Orangeville Giants Friday.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

         

