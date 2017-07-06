Top two teams pull a little more ahead of pack

July 6, 2017 · 0 Comments
Last Tuesday night saw the final evening of Inglewood Ball Hockey League action in the arena in Inglewood for this season.
It saw the top two teams, 360º Tire Service and George’s Arena Sports, stretch their lead in the standings a bit. And Caledon Hills Cycling still can’t get themselves a win, but they did notch another tie.
The league action will now move to Bolton.
George’s 6, Mr. Handyman 4
George’s took full advantage of the very short benched Mr. Handyman squad and took the win.
George’s go-to guys were Chris Della Morra, Luigi D’Agostino, Chris Stirpe, and Chris Mete, with help from Steve Pasceri, Mete, Chris Gikov, Della Morra, Matt Scida, Stirpe, and Matt Ricci. Handyman howlers were Daniel Leone with the hat-trick and Steven DeFrancesco with the single, helped by Brandon Sinclair, Will Pitsadiontis, Philip DeFrancesco, Jonathan Gargaro, and Joseph Lupo.
Caledon Hills 2, We Are Creative 2
In a nail biter, neither We Are Creative nor Caledon Hills Cycling could best the other.
Caledon Hills peddlers were Kurt Snell from James Thompson and Richard Lyons, and Kyle Dalcin (unassisted). We Are got their creativity from Jacob Power and Jonathan Simoes, with Jacob Moto and Tony Sousa helping out.
360º Tire 9, Carney Plumbing 0
The Tire Service side showed no mercy handing Dylan Berry his third shut-out of the year over Carney Plumbing.
Point getters for 360º were Marco Franza, Kelvin Young, Frankie Carricatio, Kyle Jones, Simon Nicholson, Lawrence Borden, Wendle Simpson, Mike Vutcher, Andy Williams, Mike Ferguson and Jake Sterritt.
You must be logged in to post a comment.