Island Lake hosts annual fishing derby

July 6, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jasen Obermeyer
Get out the fishing lines, rods and bait, as Friends of Island Lake host their ninth annual Bass Fishing Derby this weekend at Island Lake Conservation Area.
Whether you fish for sport, professionally or have never caught one in your life, this family-friendly event welcomes everyone to test their fishing skills, enjoy the outdoors and have some fun.
The two-day catch and release derby will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday (July 8 and 9). The funds raised will support Friends of Island Lake projects at Island Lake CA.
There is $5,000 in big catch prizes for the top 10 bass and the top pike, perch and crappie. Prizes will be awarded to the registered participant catching the fish that has the highest combined score, including weight and length.
The top prize this year is $2,500, plus a trophy, along with the winner’s name being engraved on a plaque/trophy, that will stay at Island Lake CA to be displayed.
The two categories for prizes are regular (aged 12 and older) and children (11 and younger). Daily trophies for children in first place include Largemouth Bass, Northern Pike, Yellow Perch, Black Crappie, Pumpkinseed and Rock Bass. All children will receive a participation ribbon.
As it is Ontario Family Fishing Weekend, a fishing licence is not required, though conservation limits apply. Daily admission and boat launch is included in the registration.
Camping is also available for the weekend, though is limited to 10 camper/RV sites, and 25 tenting sites. Cost is a flat fee of $25 that includes both nights.
For additional information on ticket prices, rules or to sign up, visit their website at www.islandlakederby.ca, or call 519-941-6329.
