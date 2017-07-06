RIDE program spot check results in weapon seizure

July 6, 2017 · 0 Comments
A Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) spot check June 16 in ValleyWood netted some unmancipated results.
Caledon OPP reports a 2006 grey Mazda was stopped on the northbound offramp of Highway 410 at ValleyWood Boulevard.
While checking on the sobriety of the driver, the officer began an investigation under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act which led to the arrests of both the driver and passenger. During a related search of the vehicle, the officer found a prohibited firearm.
The driver, a 22-year-old man from Brampton, was charged with possession of a schedule II substance (cannabis marijuana) under 30 grams, transporting a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner, possession of weapon for dangerous purposes, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, having knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, finding a firearm or weapon not reported, and tampering with a serial number of a firearm.
The passenger, a 23-year-old man from Beeton, was charged with transporting a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, having knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, finding a firearm or weapon not reported, and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number had been tampered with.
