RIDE program spot check results in weapon seizure

By Bill Rea SouthFields Village is a growing community, and it’s population is soon to include some families who have been given a hand up. ...

Peel Public Health has started its annual surveillance program to find mosquitoes than might be spreading West Nile Virus (WNV). The adult mosquito surveillance program ...

Have you ever thought about becoming a correctional officer? The Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services is hiring. Jobs Caledon (Caledon Community Services) will ...

There are a lot of spectacular gardens on the west side of Caledon, and they will be on display Saturday. The Caledon Horticultural Society will ...

July 1 to 9 marks National Fishing Week in Canada. The Canadian Safe Boating Council (CSBC) and the Lifesaving Society want to remind anglers that ...

There’s going to be lots of fun in Cheltenham July 8. The annual Cheltenham Day festivities are going to be taking place between 9 a.m. ...

THURDAY, JULY 6 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...