Man charged with stunt driving

July 6, 2017
A 59-year-old man from Brampton is facing charges after a Caledon OPP officer spotted some excessively fast driving in Caledon village June 6.
Police report the officer was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 10 at Mistywood Drive when he observed a grey 2012 Nissan travelling much faster than the posted speed limit. The officer activated the radar unit and determined the speed of the vehicle to be 112 km-hr. in a posted 60 zone. The man was charged with racing a motor vehicle and failing to obey a lane sign. His licence was suspended for seven days, and the car was impounded.
Police are reminding motorists that speeding and other forms of aggressive driving are dangerous and remain a leading cause in fatal collisions on OPP-patrolled roads. In 2016, 55 people died in incidents in which speeding was a factor.
