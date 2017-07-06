911

Police appreciate support

July 6, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Members of Caledon OPP held their first ever open house in celebration of Police Week May 20.
Police are extending thanks to all who stopped in to visit that day to learn how the police, in conjunction with the community, are working together to ensure the community is a safe place for all in Caledon. One of the highlights of the event was a demonstration from Cash, who is a member of the Canine Unit in the OPP along with his partner and handler Constable Vynny Hick.
They are also grateful to the community partners who participated in the event to help make it such a success: 24.7 Crisis Support Peel, Caledon Community Services, Caledon\Dufferin Victim Services, Optimist Club of Caledon, Rotary Club of Palgrave, Peel CAS, Peel Children’s Centre, Peel Crime Stoppers, Region of Peel and the Town of Caledon.
In addition, they would like to extend a big thank you to the local community businesses for their generous support of the event: Foodland, Garden Foods, Zehrs, and Chantler’s environmental services.

         

