Trump is no Truman

July 2, 2017 · 0 Comments
Regarding the June 22 article by Claire Hoy on Donald Trump and Harry Truman:
His attempt to compare the 33rd President of the U.S.A. with the 45th is an exercise in futility. Harry Truman would be rolling over in his grave if he thought that his election victory would associate him with Donald Trump in any small way.
The buck may have stopped with Truman, but Trump keeps passing it off to anyone he can. Sorry Claire, but The Donald is a misogynist, narcissistic megalomanic and anyone who enables him shares the burden of guilt. And that includes you.
Skid Crease,
Caledon
