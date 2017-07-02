From Queen’s Park by Sylvia Jones MPP — Celebrate Canada’s 150 in Dufferin-Caledon

July 1 marks Canada’s 150th birthday.

It will be an historic weekend to celebrate our history and look forward to our future. Communities and organizations across Dufferin-Caledon have embraced the Canada 150 spirit and are hosting events throughout the riding.

Downey’s Farm on Heart Lake Road in Caledon is hosting their Canada Day Celebrations and Strawberry Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be serving pancakes topped with their famous strawberries and whipped cream and there are plenty of activities for the kids, like pony rides, farm animals and you can pick your own delicious fresh strawberries.

You and your family can also go to the Caledon Fairgrounds for the Caledon Day Strawberry Festival, organized by the Caledon Agricultural Society. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be free birthday cake and balloons at noon to mark the opening ceremony. You can also enjoy an all-day strawberry breakfast, a classic car show, a village craft show and more.

The Town of Orangeville has organized a Canada Day full of fun family activities at the Alder Street Arena from noon to 5 p.m. There will be a free family swim sponsored by the Rotary Club of Orangeville, face painting and a dog show. In the evening, the Town’s activities shift to Island Lake with ax throwing, local food and music, capped off by fireworks. The opening ceremonies are at 5:30 p.m. and activities run until the fireworks at dusk.

The Orangeville Legion is also celebrating Canada Day. It is an opportunity to remember those who served our country and remember those whose sacrifices allow us to live in a free and prosperous Canada. The event runs from noon to 7 p.m. and includes an outdoor barbecue, face painting and children’s activities.

Fiddle Park in Shelburne will play host to Shelburne’s Canada Day Celebrations, organized by the Town of Shelburne, County of Dufferin and the Kinsmen Club. The event will run from 3 to 11 p.m. with live bands, face painting, food and fireworks.

The Town of Grand Valley also has organized an exciting day of events planned from the Soap Box Derby at 8 a.m. to the fireworks at dusk. The Orton Community Association is hosting a Canada Day Fireworks and Chicken Dinner at the Orton Community Park. The event includes a photo booth, tug of war and live music.

The Alton Mill is hosting a Canada Day concert presented by Headwaters Arts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and there will be performances from Ryan Masters, Falcon Jane and the Justin MacDonald Band.

The Albion Hills Conservation Area and the Toronto and Region Conversation Authority will host another great event with lots of fun family activities. The event begins at 4 p.m. and includes a magic show, a dog show, live music and ends with fireworks.

I have a full day of activities across the riding. I will have some Canada 150 lapel pins to give to children who can answer my Canadian trivia questions, so brush up on your knowledge of Canada before July 1.

I want to thank all the volunteers for the many hours spent organizing the events across Dufferin-Caledon. Your efforts will ensure Canada’s 150th birthday party will be one to remember. No matter what your plans are, please remember to stay safe while enjoying the festivals. From my family to yours, Happy Canada Day and enjoy Canada’s sesquicentennial.

