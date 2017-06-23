Use the War Amps key tag

Letters

Most of us don’t realize how valuable our car keys are until we lose them.
With remote starters and built-in unlock systems, keys are not as simple or cheap as they used to be, with many owners paying hundreds of dollars in replacement fees.
But for more than 70 years, The War Amps Key Tag Service has been helping Canadians avoid these costs. Each key tag has a confidential number so if you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier at no cost.
Although it’s a free service, donations provide child amputees, and amputees across the country, with vital programs and financial assistance for the cost of artificial limbs. Growing up as a right arm and partial left hand amputee, I can personally attest to the value of these programs in Ontario.
If you did not receive a War Amps key tag, you can order them at waramps.ca or call toll free 1-800-250-3030.
Denise Swedlo
Graduate of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program

         

