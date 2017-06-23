Editorial Cartoon — June 22, 2017

Caledon OPP are still investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 9 that claimed the life of a young King City woman. Police report Caitlyn ...

By Bill Rea The Town is still backing a proposal to create medicinal marijuana production facility in northern part of Town. Caledon council Tuesday night ...

By Bill Rea The ruling is in from the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1068 (Brampton), and it’s not good news for Caledon’s double ...

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) will be benefitting from a charity event planned for this Saturday (June 24) at ...

The Ontario Mustang Club and Fines Ford Lincoln will be presenting an All Ford Show. It will be this Sunday (June 25) at the dealership ...

The Town of Caledon was once again represented at the Ontario Provincial Town Crier Championships, held over the weekend in Markham, by defending champion Andrew ...

By Bill Rea Storm drainage conditions in Alton are currently being studied, but there are concerns the focus is too narrow. The Town of Caledon ...

St. Andrew’s Stone Church will be the scene of a Scottish afternoon June 24. It will run from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ...

St. John’s Church, at 3907 Highway 9, will be the scene of a Strawberry Supper June 23. It will run from 5 to 7 p.m.. ...