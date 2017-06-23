Contents

Editorial Cartoon — June 22, 2017

Woman killed on Highway 9

Caledon OPP are still investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 9 that claimed the life of a young King City woman. Police report Caitlyn ...

Community was out for the annual Caledon Day festivities

         

Town still behind marijuana facility, despite misgivings

By Bill Rea The Town is still backing a proposal to create medicinal marijuana production facility in northern part of Town. Caledon council Tuesday night ...

Union ruling against double hatters will be appealed

By Bill Rea The ruling is in from the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1068 (Brampton), and it’s not good news for Caledon’s double ...

Charity event to support OSPCA

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) will be benefitting from a charity event planned for this Saturday (June 24) at ...

Car show Sunday at Fines

The Ontario Mustang Club and Fines Ford Lincoln will be presenting an All Ford Show. It will be this Sunday (June 25) at the dealership ...

Caledon’s Town Crier brings home gold

The Town of Caledon was once again represented at the Ontario Provincial Town Crier Championships, held over the weekend in Markham, by defending champion Andrew ...

Several alternatives to deal with drainage in Alton

By Bill Rea Storm drainage conditions in Alton are currently being studied, but there are concerns the focus is too narrow. The Town of Caledon ...

Scottish afternoon at St. Andrew’s

St. Andrew’s Stone Church will be the scene of a Scottish afternoon June 24. It will run from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ...

Strawberry supper at St. John’s

St. John’s Church, at 3907 Highway 9, will be the scene of a Strawberry Supper June 23. It will run from 5 to 7 p.m.. ...