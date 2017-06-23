Bandits fall in home-and-home series with Fergus

June 23, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
Time is running out on the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League season, and with it, the chances to secure a win for the Caledon Bandits.
Despite putting up a respectable six goals in each game of their home-and-home series with the Fergus Thistles last week, the Bandits remain winless with three games left on the schedule.
A rivalry that burns deep after meetings in the post-season in recent years, the teams clashed last Tuesday at Caledon East at the end of the first period, with a handful of roughing and misconduct penalties meeting a 4-2 Fergus lead at the buzzer.
Caledon was able to scratch back to a 4-4 tie six minutes into the second, thanks to Jonathan Ferguson and Darcy Tainsh, though two powerplay markers from the Thistles late in the frame once again restored a two-goal Fergus lead.
With penalties getting out of hand in the third period, Fergus went on a seven-goal run in a matter of less than five minutes, putting the game away for good.
Team-leading scorer Jordan Oshowy earned a hat trick in the contest while Austin Pope put up three helpers.
Adam Brennan started between the pipes for just the third time all season, forced to contend with more than 50 shots in 60 minutes of work.
A visit to the Wellington Community Centre Friday produced similar results, with Fergus riding a seven-goal second period en route to the win.
With bad blood still boiling, Caledon surrendered a 2-1 lead midway through the first period, eventually falling by a score of 14-6.
Four different Bandits players found twine, with Tainsh and Ferguson both notching a pair and Spencer Wood and Paton Dorval adding singles.
Facing the powerhouse Six Nation Warriors after press time Tuesday, the Bandits next face the 3-8-0 Halton Hills Bulldogs on the road before returning home to Caledon East Arena for the season’s final game this coming Tuesday.
The 7-6-1 Oakville Buzz will pay a visit for an 8 p.m. start time.
For stats and schedules, visit www.caledonbandits.com/jrc
