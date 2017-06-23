Sports

Nobletoyz Athletes of the Week — June 22, 2017

June 23, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mayfield secondary School
Jotam Chouhan
This Grade 12 student has recently made her mark with the senior girls’ soccer team. “I literally played everywhere,” she said, adding the team made it to the first round of ROPSSAA. She was also a point guard on the senior basketball team and played power on the senior volleyball team that made it to the finals of ROPSSAA. Away from school, she’s a player and coach with Aurora FC, and she’ll be attending the University of Dayton next year on an athletic scholarship. The 18-year-old lives in Caledon.

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Luca Rizzardo
This 15-year-old was goalie on the junior boys’ soccer team, which finished second in their tier and third at ROPSSAA. He’s also thinking of playing varsity volleyball at school next year. Away from school, he plays rep soccer for Brampton Elite Academy. The Grade 10 student lives in Caledon East.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Nicholas Ettore
The Grade 12 student played centre-mid on the senior boys’ soccer team, which won OFSAA, and he contributed three winning goals in that tournament. In the community, he’s a coach and referee with the Bolton Wanderers’ Soccer Club, and is a rep player with the Vaughan Azzurri. The 17-year-old lives in Bolton.

Humberview Secondary School
Jeremy Searle
This 16-year-old was playing attack on the varsity lacrosse team which made it to the ROPSSAA semifinals. He also played defence on the school’s varsity hockey team, and he plays golf, coming in 20th at ROPSSAA. In the community, he plays rep hockey in the Caledon Hawks’ organization and rep lacrosse for the Orangeville Northmen. He also plays golf at Glen Eagle Golf Club. The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Woman killed on Highway 9

Caledon OPP are still investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 9 that claimed the life of a young King City woman. Police report Caitlyn ...

Community was out for the annual Caledon Day festivities

         

Town still behind marijuana facility, despite misgivings

By Bill Rea The Town is still backing a proposal to create medicinal marijuana production facility in northern part of Town. Caledon council Tuesday night ...

Union ruling against double hatters will be appealed

By Bill Rea The ruling is in from the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1068 (Brampton), and it’s not good news for Caledon’s double ...

Charity event to support OSPCA

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) will be benefitting from a charity event planned for this Saturday (June 24) at ...

Car show Sunday at Fines

The Ontario Mustang Club and Fines Ford Lincoln will be presenting an All Ford Show. It will be this Sunday (June 25) at the dealership ...

Caledon’s Town Crier brings home gold

The Town of Caledon was once again represented at the Ontario Provincial Town Crier Championships, held over the weekend in Markham, by defending champion Andrew ...

Several alternatives to deal with drainage in Alton

By Bill Rea Storm drainage conditions in Alton are currently being studied, but there are concerns the focus is too narrow. The Town of Caledon ...

Scottish afternoon at St. Andrew’s

St. Andrew’s Stone Church will be the scene of a Scottish afternoon June 24. It will run from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ...

Strawberry supper at St. John’s

St. John’s Church, at 3907 Highway 9, will be the scene of a Strawberry Supper June 23. It will run from 5 to 7 p.m.. ...