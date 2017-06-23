Nobletoyz Athletes of the Week — June 22, 2017
June 23, 2017 ·
Mayfield secondary School
Jotam Chouhan
This Grade 12 student has recently made her mark with the senior girls’ soccer team. “I literally played everywhere,” she said, adding the team made it to the first round of ROPSSAA. She was also a point guard on the senior basketball team and played power on the senior volleyball team that made it to the finals of ROPSSAA. Away from school, she’s a player and coach with Aurora FC, and she’ll be attending the University of Dayton next year on an athletic scholarship. The 18-year-old lives in Caledon.
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Luca Rizzardo
This 15-year-old was goalie on the junior boys’ soccer team, which finished second in their tier and third at ROPSSAA. He’s also thinking of playing varsity volleyball at school next year. Away from school, he plays rep soccer for Brampton Elite Academy. The Grade 10 student lives in Caledon East.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Nicholas Ettore
The Grade 12 student played centre-mid on the senior boys’ soccer team, which won OFSAA, and he contributed three winning goals in that tournament. In the community, he’s a coach and referee with the Bolton Wanderers’ Soccer Club, and is a rep player with the Vaughan Azzurri. The 17-year-old lives in Bolton.
Humberview Secondary School
Jeremy Searle
This 16-year-old was playing attack on the varsity lacrosse team which made it to the ROPSSAA semifinals. He also played defence on the school’s varsity hockey team, and he plays golf, coming in 20th at ROPSSAA. In the community, he plays rep hockey in the Caledon Hawks’ organization and rep lacrosse for the Orangeville Northmen. He also plays golf at Glen Eagle Golf Club. The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.