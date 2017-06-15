Headline News

Much recognition of accomplishments at Sea Cadets Review

June 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
With plenty of military precision, the members of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps 253 Crescent went through their annual Review Saturday.
It was an occasion to reflect on another successful year for the cadet program which operates out of Bolton, as well as to recognize the achievements of some of the members.
Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones was on hand as Reviewing Officer.
“It’s a great honour to be your Reviewing Officer today,” she told the cadets, reflecting on the privileged that they asked a civilian to perform that role.
Jones also praised the cadets on the role they perform in the community, taking part in various local events like Remembrance Day observances.
“You give back,” she told them. “You contribute and you’re better people because of it.”
Jones also observed the cadet program has a long history in Canada, adding it keeps evolving to reflect the ongoing changes in society.
She congratulated the cadets in the skills they have learned, as well as the public service they have provided, pointing out a number of prominent Canadians have gone through the cadet program, citing a couple of names, including Rick Mercer.
“You have risen to the challenge, and as a community, we are fortunate to have you,” she observed.
Lt. Dave Little, commanding officer of Crescent, said he would be stepping down at the end of the month after four years in the post, but he said he will be staying on as an instructor next year.
“It’s been my great pleasure over the last four years,” he told the cadets. “Working with you guys, ladies and gentlemen; it’s been fantastic.”
“You are the lifeblood of the community,” he added. “Keep up the great work.”
The Review also saw a number of awards being presented to various cadets. LS Faeron Darrell was recognized as Best First Year Cadet, AB Rebecca Bodner was named Most Improved Cadet, LS Nicholas Parsons was presented with the Sarah Harding Memorial Esprit de Corps Award for demonstrating a high level of enthusiasm and motivation, MS Kevin Charan was named Best Junior Cadet, CPO2 Andrew Grgas received the Captain’s Cup, MS Jessica Brar was presented the Citizenship Award and LS Anthony Burton received the Navy League Award.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones served as Reviewing Officer Saturday as the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps Crescent held their annual Review at Caledon Community Complex.
Photo by Bill Rea

There were several demonstrations at the review of some of the skills the cadets learn. Commanding Officer Lt. Dave Little showed he’s pretty good with the heaving line.

Reviewing Officer Sylvia Jones presented the Captain’s Cup to Chief Petty Officer Second Class Andrew Grgas. He won the award for being a senior cadet who continually demonstrated a high level of leadership, drill attendance, uniform maintenance and attitude.

Commanding Officer Lt. Dave Little presented the citizenship Award to MS Jessica Brar.

Saturday’s Review included a demonstration by Crescent’s Rifle Drill Team.

The members of Crescent were led by Chief Petty Officer Second Class Andrew Grgas during the initial March Past at Saturday’s annual Review.

         

