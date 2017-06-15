Scottish afternoon at St. Andrew’s

June 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
St. Andrew’s Stone Church will be the scene of a Scottish afternoon June 24.
It will run from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church at 17621 St. Andrew’s Rd.
The afternoon will include appearances by the Sandhill Pipe Band, Frank and Chanda Leahy with Rythmfoot plus Dave and Liz Ward on vocals.
There will be food available and lots of fun for all, as well as the chance to bid on an original water colour painting.
Admission will be $10 for adults (or free if they are wearing a kilt) and $5 for children. All proceeds will go the restoration of the church and surrounding grounds.
Call 519-927-5987 for more information.
You must be logged in to post a comment.