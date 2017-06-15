General News

Perfect weather and fun attractions made up Caledon Fair

June 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The weather could hardly have been better over the weekend for the 157th edition of Caledon Fair. Paul and Marion Kolb, representing Peel’s Farm Family of the Year, officially opened this year’s fair Saturday.
Photos by Bill Rea

Jim Paddison, Kevin Griffiths, Al Mortson, Steve Hayward and Al Cook were once again volunteering to help out the Fairboard manning the barbecue and Bavarian Gardens. This was their fourth year on the job.

Hayden McGrann, 4, of Georgetown was pretty pleased with this haul at the Fishpond game.

Cailey Love, 3, of Mono was hard at work on some crafts in the Agricultural Awareness Tent.

Sabrina Poland of Orangeville was having fun at the Catch a Duck game.

Caledon Agricultural Society President Glenda Simeone greeted all those who were on hand for Saturday’s opening ceremonies.

Brett Baker of Caledonia brought his country sounds to the Fair Sunday.

Cedar Hills Tequila Sunset from Orangeville is a yearling shorthorn who was pretty busy at the Cattle Show Sunday. She helped Caleb Lockhurst to victory in the peewee showmanship class, and Brianna Lockhurst to a first place ribbon in junior showmanship and second place in senior confirmation.

Councillor Doug Beffort said he was attending his 49th Caledon Fair.

Cindy Cook from Polka-Dot Door was accompanied by Owly, the Baby Owl, as she performed at the Fair.

Councillor Barb Shaughnessy addressed the audience at the opening ceremonies, recalling Caledon was the first Fair in which she rode her pony.

Friday night attracted crowds out to see the Ontario Truck and Tractor Pulling Association (OTTPA) Truck and Tractor Pull. Bert Wheeler from Erin was entered in the Field Tractor 6500 class, and he used this 1955 Oliver 880 on this pull. He dragged the sled 242.95 feet.

Roy Metzgel of Thorndale was in the Local Gas Pick-up class as he pulled the sled 282.82 feet.

The attractions for the younger folks included the Pony Rides. Carter Hunter of Caledon village was getting a ride Friday night.

Hal Graham of the Sandhill Pipes and Drums led the Fair Parade onto the Fairgrounds Saturday morning.

Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson offered greetings Saturday at the opening ceremonies of the Fair.

Mono resident Dan Bereskin drove Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones in the Fair Parade in his 1986 Morgan.

Bolton resident Scott Goodfellow was driving this 1915 Model T Ford in the Fair Parade Saturday, carrying Peel Dufferin Queen of the Furrow Caleigh Van Kampen, Erin Fair Ambassador Lindsey Patterson and Kayla Emmerton, junior ambassador of the Albion and bolton Agricultural Society.

The Caledon Concert Band, under the direction of Robert Kinnear, performed at the opening ceremonies of the Fair Saturday.

Ron James from Orangeville was representing the High Country Antique Power Club, demonstrating this replica of a 1922 Case Hay Press.

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Public Education Officer Gillian Boyd and Fire Inspector Scott Gilbert were offering lots of fire-prevention information.

Gail Hawes from Lisle was busy running alpaca yarn through this spinning wheel.

The Grain Farmers of Ontario set up this box in which young folks could get a feel for lots of corn. Natalya Sansone, 2, of Mulmur took full advantage of the chance.

Jenna Ponzo of Collingwood showed Crownridge Just One Wish to the Junior Championship in the Sport Pony Class.

Elaine Johnson of Orillia was guiding miniature pony Tambor in the Open Driving Show.

Caledon East area resident Rob Boyes pulled the sled 244.13 feet in the Pro Stock 1150 class in Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull.

There was a three-way tie for first place in the Child’s Lead line in the Pony Show between Donna MacFarlane of Rockwood who was helping Avery Broadfoot, 5, show Foxfire Bliss, Allison Durward and her daughter Mikayla, 4, of little Brittain showing Fanny and Kevin Durward and Charlotte, 3, showing Misty.

Diana Limebeer has been returned for another year as Caledon Fair Ambassador.

Belfountain area resident Rod Salisbury was auctioning off home baked goods, with proceeds going to Bethell Hospice and the MS Society.

The Dufferin County Line Band performed Friday and Saturday evening. The members included Dan Kokol, Kevin Kinsella, Paul Ornandy, Andy Komisar and Steve Vaughan.

Darious Russell, 7, was giving it all he had in the Kiddie Pedal Pull Sunday afternoon.

There were some pretty good rides on the midway. Thomas Dukowski, 3, of Hillsburgh, was having fun in the Puppy Dogs.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Tour de Terra Cotta not running this year

By Bill Rea It’s become something of a Civic Holliday tradition in Caledon, but it’s not going to take place this year. Organizers have announced ...

Much recognition of accomplishments at Sea Cadets Review

By Bill Rea With plenty of military precision, the members of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps 253 Crescent went through their annual Review Saturday. ...

Explore using LinkedIn to find work at Jobs Caledon

Do you know how to use LinkedIn to find job opportunities? Jobs Caledon at Caledon Community Services (CCS) in the Royal Courtyards Bolton is hosting a ...

Questions about whether Town is getting revenue it should

By Bill Rea The Caledon Equestrian Park is making money, but maybe not as much for the Town as had been hoped. Caledon councillors received ...

Scottish afternoon at St. Andrew’s

St. Andrew’s Stone Church will be the scene of a Scottish afternoon June 24. It will run from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ...

Strawberry supper at St. John’s

St. John’s Church, at 3907 Highway 9, will be the scene of a Strawberry Supper June 23. It will run from 5 to 7 p.m.. ...

George Bolton extension to merge with Industrial Road

By Bill Rea How important is the intersection between Commercial Road and Albion-Vaughn Road in Bolton? It might not be there much longer. Extending George ...

Cheers Caledon coming June 16

In celebration of Caledon Day’s 10th anniversary, the Town of Caledon will host the first ever Cheers Caledon Craft Beer and Cider Festival. It will ...

Discover a hidden bird habitat in grasslands

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be offering an chance to explore which birds call grasslands home. The session will be June 22, from 7 to 8 ...

Promises to be great time at Wines of the World

By Bill Rea It started off small, but it has grown over the last 20 years. It has become the major fundraiser for the Rotary ...