Many try a Lincoln to help Caledon Meals on Wheels

June 14, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
Figures have not yet been finalized, but the indicators all say Saturday’s Driven to Give event at Fines Ford Lincoln in Bolton was a big success.
People stopping into the dealership had the opportunity to test drive a Lincoln product. For each test drive, Lincoln Canada donated $50 to Caledon Meals on Wheels.
Agency Executive Director Christine Sevigny reported there were about 74 people who advantage of the opportunity, meaning the agency is looking forward to receiving about $3,725.
“It was a great event,” she said. “It was a lot of fun.”
She was also impressed with the number of people who came out, with some having heard about it or read about in the paper, while others just came in.
She also expressed appreciation to Fines for holding the event.
And Sevigny was among those to take advantage of the opportunity to test drive a Lincoln. She tried out one of the SUVs, calling it a “very sweet drive.”

Valerie Arnold Judge was accompanied by Caledon Meals on Wheels volunteer Bryce Clark as she got ready to test drive a Lincoln MKX. “It was beautiful,” she said after the drive. “I’m asking Santa for that.”

Caledon Meals on Wheels was represented Saturday by Jacqui Viaene, Sara Gnass, Christine Sevigny and Katie Sawyers as they greeted people who came out to test drive a Lincoln.

         

