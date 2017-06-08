DQ Athletes of the Week — June 8, 2017
June 8, 2017 ·
Mayfield Secondary School
Edi Cadham
The Grade 11 student has been playing defence and midfield for the school’s varsity field lacrosse team, which recently returned from OFSAA. Earlier in the school year, she played midfield on the varsity field hockey team. She also used to be part of the curling and cross-country ski teams at school. In the community, she plays rep field lacrosse for the Brampton Excelsiors. The 16-year-old lives in Belfountain.
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Evan Kiser
This 18-year-old was playing shortstop and pitcher for the school’s varsity baseball team. The season is over but they did sweep the last three games of the final tournament. He also played centre on the varsity hockey team, which won ROPSSAA. Away from school, he plays rep baseball for the Ontario Royals, out of Oakville. The Grade 12 student lives in Mono.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Christina Ricciuti
This Grade 10 student has been playing forward on the senior girls’ soccer team. She was also a forward on the championship senior girls’ basketball team earlier in the year. In the community, she is a rep player in the Glen Shields Soccer club in Markham. The 16-year-old lives in Bolton.
Humberview Secondary School
Krista Pearce
The 17-year-old plays first base for the varsity girls’ fast pitch team. She also played defence on the varsity hockey team earlier in the year. Away from school, she rides horses and plays rep hockey in the Caledon Coyotes’ organization. She also plays squash recreationally. The Grade 12 student lives in Caledon East.