Junior C Bandits give up early lead

June 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The Caledon Bandits came about as close as they have all season to a win in a showdown with the Mimico Mountaineers that went down to the final buzzer.
They fell 9-7 to the Mountaineers.
Mimico entered Caledon East arena last Tuesday with a surprising two wins in their last three outings, though it was the Bandits that got on the board first with Jordan Oshowy tucking one past goaltender Alijah Casellas after almost 12 minutes of play.
The Mountaineers notched the next three to take a 3-1 lead into the final minute of the opening period, before Caledon potted an incredible three goals in the final 30 seconds to head to intermission on top.
Four power-play goals over the next period and a half for Mimico was the undoing for the home squad. The visitors held onto a 9 -6 lead with eight minutes to play, while Robert Cristello was the final Bandit to find the back of the net just more than a minute later for the 9-7 final.
Team-leading scorer Oshowy continued to pour in points with three goals and two assists, while Jonathan Ferguson had himself a three-point night.
With the four-game home stand coming to a close, the Bandits face a tough road schedule this weekend in matches with division rivals the Brantford Jr. Warriors (5-5-0) and the Wilmot Wild (5-3-0).
Action kicks off Friday in Brantford at 8 p.m.
The Bandits remain in the basement of the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League’s West division, winless through their first eight games.
Six Nations continues to lead the division with a record of 9-2.
For stats and schedules, visit www.banditslacrosse.com/jrc
You must be logged in to post a comment.