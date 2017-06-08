Sports

LOCAL PLAYERS TAKE PART IN CHARITY TOURNAMENT

June 8, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The recent Hurricanes Hockey Club charity hockey tournament saw many adults from the Caledon area participate. This annual event used to be held in Bolton until the growing number of teams required expansion to a facility with multiple ice surfaces. This year, some of the proceeds went to support the initiatives of the Scotty McKay and Friends organization (www.ScottysVision.com), which in turn lends support to Princess Margaret Hospital. Seen here are players from various teams in the Bolton Wednesday Night Men’s League who came together to play on Kings Of the Ice Memorabilia and win the Championship April 30. They included Frank Servello, Tom Mathieson, Ged Seguin, Mark Jay, Mike Dewey, Al Daniels, Peter Greco, Rob Figliano, Darryl Bailey, Craig Simpson, Gus Kourousis, Donny Baldassarra, Brad Frail, Sammy Sarris and Ronnie Miller.
Submitted photo

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

PORK CHOP DINNER IN PALGRAVE

         

Medicinal marijuana facility backed for Highway 10

By Bill Rea There were questions about procedure Tuesday night as Caledon councillors supported a rezoning that would permit a medicinal marijuana production facility for ...

Fun, entertainment and learning at Caledon Fair

By Bill Rea It promises to be an educational and entertaining weekend at the Caledon Fairgrounds. The Caledon Agricultural Society has a full weekend planned ...

Test drive a Lincoln in support of Meals on Wheels

Ever dream of driving a Lincoln? The opportunity will be available this coming Saturday (June 10) at Fines Ford Lincoln in Bolton. Those taking the ...

Cheers Caledon coming June 16

In celebration of Caledon Day’s 10th anniversary, the Town of Caledon will host the first ever Cheers Caledon Craft Beer and Cider Festival. It will ...

Kunle returns tomorrow night to CrossCurrents

Kunle’s music bridges contemporary roots, folk and world music into what he terms “music with no boundaries.” Grounded in traditions of oral history, his music ...

Discover a hidden bird habitat in grasslands

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be offering an chance to explore which birds call grasslands home. The session will be June 22, from 7 to 8 ...

Promises to be great time at Wines of the World

By Bill Rea It started off small, but it has grown over the last 20 years. It has become the major fundraiser for the Rotary ...

Village of Alton Storm Drainage Study

The Town of Caledon has initiated a study to evaluate and address flooding issues within the Alton Estates subdivision, as well as concerns with sediment ...

Steak Barbecue at church

Caledon East United Church is inviting the community for the annual Steak Barbecue. It will be June 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the ...