LOCAL PLAYERS TAKE PART IN CHARITY TOURNAMENT
June 8, 2017 ·
0 Comments
The recent Hurricanes Hockey Club charity hockey tournament saw many adults from the Caledon area participate. This annual event used to be held in Bolton until the growing number of teams required expansion to a facility with multiple ice surfaces. This year, some of the proceeds went to support the initiatives of the Scotty McKay and Friends organization (www.ScottysVision.com), which in turn lends support to Princess Margaret Hospital. Seen here are players from various teams in the Bolton Wednesday Night Men’s League who came together to play on Kings Of the Ice Memorabilia and win the Championship April 30. They included Frank Servello, Tom Mathieson, Ged Seguin, Mark Jay, Mike Dewey, Al Daniels, Peter Greco, Rob Figliano, Darryl Bailey, Craig Simpson, Gus Kourousis, Donny Baldassarra, Brad Frail, Sammy Sarris and Ronnie Miller.
Submitted photo