Baseball infield and warning track repairs in Caledon

June 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
Contractors will be making repairs to various baseball diamonds in Caledon in May and June.
The Town reports they will be delivering material to various sites and temporarily occupying some parking spaces at each location. A more detailed schedule will be released shortly to advise residents of the construction schedule and any potential park restrictions. The Contractors will be working around any existing park facility rentals.
The diamonds are at Caledon East Park, 6125 Old Church Rd.; North Hill Park, 14051 Highway 50 in Bolton; Ted Houston Park, 81 Connaught Cres.; and John Alexander Park, 16 Giles Rd. in Caledon village.
